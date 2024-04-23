Media reports deceased German billionaire resident in Moscow with mistress

(MENAFN) In a startling turn of events, Karl-Erivan Haub, the former head of the German retail giant Tengelmann Group who vanished without a trace six years ago, has reportedly been discovered alive and well, residing in Moscow with his mistress. Haub, who disappeared while preparing for a ski race at an Alpine resort, had been declared dead by a Cologne court in 2021 after an extensive search operation failed to locate him.



The revelation of Haub's alleged survival comes from German broadcaster RTL, which claims to have evidence suggesting that the billionaire may have orchestrated his disappearance deliberately. According to RTL journalist Liv von Boetticher, who conducted a comprehensive three-year investigation into the case, there are compelling indications that Haub may have staged his disappearance and maintained his existence incognito.



Haub's disappearance in April 2018 from Zermatt, Switzerland, sparked a massive search effort involving helicopters and specialized rescue teams. Despite extensive efforts, no trace of him was ever found. Subsequently, his younger brother, Christian Haub, assumed control of the family business empire and declared Karl-Erivan dead, as no evidence of his survival surfaced.



However, RTL's investigation challenges this narrative, suggesting that Haub may have had ulterior motives for vanishing. Von Boetticher's findings, detailed in a series of podcasts released by the broadcaster, raise questions about the circumstances surrounding Haub's disappearance and suggest the involvement of at least some members of his family in the alleged cover-up.



Furthermore, RTL's report hints at a potential connection between Haub and Russia, implying that he may have been clandestinely working for the Russian authorities. While the specifics of Haub's purported activities in Moscow remain unclear, the revelation of his survival and alleged involvement in covert operations adds a new layer of intrigue to the case.



As the story unfolds, the implications of Haub's reappearance and his alleged ties to Russia are likely to reverberate across Germany and beyond. The mystery surrounding his disappearance and subsequent discovery raises profound questions about identity, secrecy, and the complexities of international relations.

