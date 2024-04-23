Amir Holds Meeting With President Of Bangladesh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a meeting with His Excellency Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of the friendly People's Republic of Bangladesh, at the Bangabhabhan Presidential Palace in the capital, Dhaka, today.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency the President of Bangladesh expressed his warm welcome to His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, praising the cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his thanks to His Excellency the President of Bangladesh for the warm reception and generous hospitality, expressing his aspiration to develop bilateral relations in all fields for the benefit of the two friendly countries and its people.



Amir, Bangladesh Prime Minister witness signing of agreements Amir praises contribution of Bangladeshi community in Qatar

Read Also

During the meeting, cooperation relations between the two countries and aspects of strengthening and improving them in various fields were reviewed, in addition to exchanging opinions and viewpoints on a number of regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

It was also attended from the Bangladesh side by HE Dr. Hasan Mahmud, Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Nasrul Hamid Bipu, Minister of State for Electricity, Energy and Mineral Resources, and a number of senior officials.

His Excellency the President of Bangladesh held a luncheon in honor of His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation.