Tehran, Islamabad Agree To Proscribe Terrorist Outfits

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistan and Iran have decided in principle to ban terrorist outfits operating in the two countries and beef up border management cooperation.

At a meeting in Islamabad on Monday, interior ministers of the two countries decided to take steps for the prevention of smuggling and drug trafficking.

The state-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Iranian counterpart Dr Ahmad Vahidi agreed on a joint plan of action to deal with the menace of terrorism by further improving mutual support and exchange of intelligence information.

Separately, Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi discussed regional stability and border security with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir.

Both sides concurred on the necessity to bolster bilateral cooperation while jointly striving for regional stability and economic prosperity, the Inter-Services Press Relations (ISPR) said.

Gen Munir underlined the need for improved coordination along the border to prevent terrorists from jeopardising longstanding relations between the two neighboring countries.

