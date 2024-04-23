ILO calls for urgent action to protect workers amid climate change risks

(MENAFN) The International Labor Organization (ILO) issued a stark warning on Monday, revealing that over 70 percent of the global workforce faces risks associated with climate change, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths annually. This alarming revelation underscores the urgent need for governments worldwide to take decisive action as the number of individuals affected by climate-related risks continues to escalate.



Of particular concern is the heightened vulnerability of workers, especially those belonging to the most economically disadvantaged groups, to the perils of extreme climate events such as heatwaves, droughts, forest fires, and hurricanes. These workers often find themselves on the frontlines of such hazards, either being the first to encounter them or enduring prolonged exposure at higher intensity levels.



The ILO's report paints a sobering picture of the challenges faced by governments and employers in ensuring the safety and health of workers in the face of accelerating climate change. Titled "Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate," the report concludes that a significant proportion of workers are already exposed to climate-related risks in their workplaces, with projections indicating a worsening scenario in the future.



The findings highlight the urgent imperative for concerted action to protect workers from the adverse effects of climate change. Governments and employers must grapple with the complex task of mitigating risks and implementing safeguards to ensure the well-being of the workforce. As climate change continues to accelerate, the need for proactive measures to safeguard workers' safety and health becomes increasingly urgent. The ILO's report serves as a clarion call for immediate and concerted efforts to address this pressing global challenge.

