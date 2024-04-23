Manisha Rani Talks About Casting Couch; A Person From Bigg Boss Called Her At 3Am And Said, 'Aa Jao Mere Ghar'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manisha Rani became a star after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT 2 last year. Later, YouTuber Elvish Yadav won the show. Manisha Rani had recently shared a frightening casting couch experience in a recent interview, the Jhalak Dilkhlaa Jaa champion stated that a person from the Bigg Boss crew contacted her at

3 a.m.

and asked her to his Mumbai home.

Manisha confessed that she shared her dancing videos with the unidentified person who claimed to be a member of the Bigg Boss staff.

However, when she returned

her

home

in

Bihar, the man phoned her and begged her to travel to Mumbai as soon as possible since she would be appearing on Salman

Khan's

show.

“Hum ek baar Bihar mein the toh us time, specially jab hum ghar gaye the 4-5 din k liye, lekin wo humko uss time phone kiya ki tumko Colors pe nahi jaana, tumko Bigg Boss nahi karna, ghar jaa ke baith gayi, tum abhi aa jao Mumbai. Uske liye hum specially ticket kar ke Mumbai aaye ki mera toh Bigg Boss hone wala hai,” the 26-year-old actress told Galatta India.

Not only that, but the guy even invited Manisha to his home at

3 a.m.“Ek baar 3 baje raat ko phone karke bolta hai ki aa jao mere ghar. Toh hum bole ki hum ghar toh nahi aayenge,” she added. When Manisha refused to accept his invitation, he got angry and scolded the actress. Manisha shared that the incident made her understand that nobody was there to help her.

“Agar

aap

mein talent hai toh, ho hi jaata hai,”

she concluded.

Manisha Rani became a star after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT 2 last year. Elvish Yadav won the show. According to reports, Manisha will appear as a coach with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

However, there

is no

formal confirmation of this

as of yet.

In addition, Manisha Rani won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 last month. She defeated Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Adrija Sinha, and Sreerama Chandra to claim the championship. Manisha

was awarded

Rs 30 lakhs, while her choreographer, Ashutosh Pawar, reportedly won Rs 10 lakhs. The two also earned a vacation to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.