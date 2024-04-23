Usha Uthup, Mithun Chakraborty Receive Padma Bhushan From President Draupadi Murmu - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Renowned singer Usha Uthup and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty were recently honored with the esteemed Padma Bhushan awards for their outstanding contributions to Indian music and cinema respectively. The awards were conferred upon them by President Draupadi Murmu in a ceremony held in Delhi on Monday.

Expressing her elation, Usha Uthup shared her overwhelming happiness with ANI, stating that she was so happy and overflowing with joy, with tears visible in her eyes. She mentioned that for her, it was the biggest moment of her life, to be recognized and appreciated by her country and government. She added that it was truly a remarkable achievement.

Usha emphasized the significance of the award, particularly for artists like herself who don't fit into classical categories. She remarked that she felt good because if one is a classical singer or dancer, it's natural to eventually receive an award. However, for people like them who are ordinary, being chosen for the Padma award was a huge thing. She mentioned her belief in peace and brotherhood and her interest in using music to make people smile.

With a career spanning over five decades, Usha Uthup has captivated audiences with numerous hit songs such as 'Ramba Ho Ho,' 'Hari Om Hari,' 'Koi Yahan Aha,' 'One Two Cha Cha Cha,' and 'Darling' among others, establishing herself as a prominent figure in the music industry. Apart from her musical endeavors, Usha has also ventured into acting, leaving an indelible mark on both fields.

Mithun Chakraborty, fondly known as 'Mithun Da,' also expressed his heartfelt gratitude upon receiving the prestigious honor. He remarked that he was very happy and had never asked for anything for himself from anyone in his life. He added that receiving so much respect and honor was the happiest moment for him.

Reflecting on the unexpected news of being awarded the Padma Bhushan, Mithun shared that when he received the call informing him about the award, he was silent for a minute because he hadn't expected it. He mentioned that it was a big thing for him, and he was happy and thankful to everyone on the committee who selected him.

ALSO READ:

Video of Mohanlal kissing Mammootty at award function goes viral; WATCH

Mithun Chakraborty made his debut in Indian cinema with the film 'Mrigayaa' in 1976, showcasing his versatile acting prowess. Over the years, he has garnered acclaim for his performances, winning three National Film Awards for his notable roles. Additionally, Mithun Da has left an indelible mark on the music scene with chartbuster tracks like 'I Am a Disco Dancer,' 'Jimmy Jimmy,' and 'Super Dancer.'

The Padma Awards, announced on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, recognize exceptional contributions in various fields. This year's recipients include Pyarelal Sharma of the renowned music duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, along with 132 other awardees. Instituted in 1954, the Padma Awards are among India's highest civilian honors, acknowledging achievements across different domains while emphasizing public service.

The recommendations for the Padma Awards are made by a committee chaired by the Prime Minister and comprise eminent personalities from various fields. The final selections are approved by the Prime Minister and the President of India, highlighting the significance of these accolades in honoring exemplary individuals who have made significant contributions to society.