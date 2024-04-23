Boeing whistleblower endangered with physical risk

(MENAFN) A Boeing engineer, Sam Salehpour, has emerged as a whistleblower, shedding light on critical safety issues within the aerospace giant and alleging threats of "physical violence" for speaking out, according to reports by CNN. Salehpour's testimony before two United States Senate committee hearings painted a stark picture of a corporate culture plagued by negligence and intimidation, where safety concerns were brushed aside in favor of avoiding delays.



Salehpour's revelations come amidst heightened scrutiny of Boeing's safety protocols following a series of incidents, including a harrowing episode involving a 737 MAX aircraft. In January, an Alaska Airlines flight bound for California was forced to return to Portland, Oregon, after a door panel detachment at 16,000 feet, causing injuries to passengers and chaos aboard the aircraft.



Despite raising alarm bells about safety lapses within Boeing, Salehpour claims to have faced

resistance and admonishment from superiors, who allegedly instructed him to remain silent and not impede production schedules. His testimony underscored a lack of accountability and a dearth of a "safety culture" within the company, where employees voicing concerns were allegedly sidelined or threatened.



Salehpour's decision to come forward stems from a profound concern for public safety, as he warns of the potential for catastrophic failures in Boeing aircraft if critical issues are left unaddressed. He cited alarming practices within the company, including reports of employees physically adjusting misalignments in airplane components, raising questions about the efficacy of Boeing's quality control measures.



The whistleblower's testimony has cast a shadow over Boeing's reputation and raised urgent questions about the company's commitment to ensuring the safety of its products. As investigations unfold and scrutiny mounts, Salehpour's courageous act of speaking truth to power serves as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in the aerospace industry, where the lives of countless passengers depend on the integrity of aircraft design and manufacturing processes.

