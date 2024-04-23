Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Reach 461K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invasion forces have seen an estimated 461,060 soldiers and officers killed or wounded in action since the invasion, including 800 in the past day alone.

That's according to an update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,241 enemy tanks (+5 in the past day), 13,916 (+12) armored fighting vehicles, 11,765 (+29) artillery systems, 1,046 MLR systems, 769 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 348 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,407 (+23) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,117 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 15,845 (+33) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 1,936 (+2) units of specialized equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the past 24 hours, 86 combat clashes took place. The Air Force hit two anti-aircraft missile systems and 16 manpower and weapon clusters. Missile forces damaged a Russian control point, two air defense systems, and a manpower cluster.