CM Yogi Slams Congress Over Inheritance Tax, Links It With 'Jizya' Imposed By Aurangzeb

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, May 4 (IANS) Slamming Congress leaders for advocating the implementation of 'inheritance tax', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday linked the entire idea with the 'Jizya' tax that was imposed on the Hindu community during the rule of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar in support of BJP candidate and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the UP Chief Minister stated that the Congress party wants to impose the Jizya tax of the Aurangzeb era in spite of knowing well the atrocities committed by the Mughal emperor.

"On one hand, Modiji says that he will end the elements of slavery and will respect the heritage. On the other, Congress talks about imposing inheritance tax," said Yogi Adityanath.

He also expressed full confidence in BJP-NDA's triumph in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"I have visited nine states so far for the BJP's campaign and have noticed a one-sided wave in favour of PM Modi across the country," said CM Yogi.

Asserting that it was the Scindia family that had "pushed the Afghans out" of the Indian border, he also acknowledged Vijaya Raje Scindia's contribution to making the Ram temple dream in Ayodhya a reality.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who ended his decades-long association with Congress and joined the BJP in March 2020, is contesting his sixth Lok Sabha election from his family bastion, Guna.

He had contested his last election on the Congress symbol in 2019 and lost to BJP's K.P. Yadav.

The Congress has fielded Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav against Scindia. The election in Guna, along with eight other Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal and Vidisha, will be held on May 7.