Houthis Extend Education Offer To US Protest Suspension Students

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The University of Sanaa in Yemen, under Houthi control, has announced its willingness to provide educational opportunities to Palestinian-supporting students in America who have been suspended from their studies in recent protests. An official from the university said,“In any way we can, we fight alongside Palestine in this war.”

Some American universities, including Columbia University, a center of recent student protests in America, have suspended some protesting students from their studies.

Many of these universities have called the police to disperse protesting students, leading to the arrest of hundreds of students and the dismantling of their protest tents.

As students across US campuses protest in solidarity with Palestinians, they encounter harsh responses from college administrations and law enforcement. Facing sanctions from universities, these demonstrators now find an unexpected educational lifeline from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.

The University of Sanaa, in a“humanitarian” statement, has welcomed these students and stated that they can continue their studies in Yemen.

The statement notes that universities and students in America and Europe are subject to“suppression of freedom of speech,” a behavior condemned by the University of Sanaa.

Protesting students in America are demanding further action to stop the war in Gaza, halt Washington's military support for Tel Aviv, and sever ties between their universities and companies associated with the Israeli government.





