UK Commences Mass Arrests Of Potential Deportees To Rwanda

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The UK's Home Office has announced the start of a nationwide operation to detain asylum seekers who entered the country illegally and transfer them to Rwanda.

International media reported on Wednesday, May 1st, that in recent days, the process of detaining“illegal” asylum seekers has begun in several cities across the UK.

Last week, the British government approved a plan under which asylum seekers who entered the country illegally will be sent to Rwanda, Africa.

According to British officials, this agreement allows individuals with no immigration status in the UK to be relocated to a third safe country to assist in rebuilding their lives there.

According to UK government statistics, 5700 migrants will be transferred to Rwanda under this scheme.

A British official also told Agence France-Presse that the residence of 2,143 asylum seekers in the country has been identified.

Meanwhile, the UK government's plan to transfer migrants to Rwanda has faced strong reactions from human rights organizations and some European countries.

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, criticized this move by the British government, calling it a“betrayal of European values.”

Since the announcement of the plan to transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda, at least three thousand of these asylum seekers have disappeared.

