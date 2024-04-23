Kush Jotwani Opens Up On 'Dil Dosti Dilemma': Each Scene With Anushka Sen Felt Real

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor Kush Jotwani has talked about the romantic chemistry he shares with Anushka Sen in the upcoming young-adult series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma', emphasising that each scene with the actress felt real.

Kush, who plays Farzan in the show, said: "Spending time with Anushka, both on and off set, felt natural, and soon, our chemistry started reflecting in our characters too. We hit it off instantly. Each scene with Anushka felt so real, like I was just being myself."

Talking about the contrast in their characters that makes their pairing perfect, Anushka added: "My favourite aspect, undoubtedly, is the bond between Asmara and Farzan, two vastly different individuals. We unraveled the complexities of Asmara's character and her psyche through workshops and deep dives into the script, which was very different from Farzan."

"She is excited about almost everything in her life, while Farzan takes everything calmly,” Anushka added.

'Dil Dosti Dilemma' is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 25.