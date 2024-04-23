Russia Attacks Kharkiv Television Infrastructure Facility With Kh-59 Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck a television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv with an Kh-59 missile.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the investigation, on April 22 at about 4:30 p.m., the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on a television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, the enemy launched an air attack with an Kh-59 missile," the statement said.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code) has been launched.

