Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Avoid THESE Routes Today

- Live Mint) "The Delhi traffic police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory in view of Hanuman Jayanti, providing guidance for commuters to ensure a hassle-free journey an official release, the officials noted that the Hanuman Janmotsav' is being celebrated by the Hanuman Mandir Committee on Tuesday at Hanuman Mandir located on Baba Kharak Singh Marg. During the day expected gathering is approx. 50,000-60,000.“Beside this, Shobha Yatra will also be carried out from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM in which 1,000-1,500 persons along with 07 Rath's and Band Parties will be participating, which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads,” it added restrictions and diversionsTo ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity, the following measures will be taken:No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Outer CC, Connaught Place found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law. Towed vehicles would be parked in Traffic Pit located as Kali Badi Marg, near CNG Pump PointsOuter CC Baba Kharak Singh MargRoundabout GPORoundabout Patel ChowkRoundabout Windsor PlaceRoutes to avoidRoundabout GPO to Outer CC, Baba Karak Singh MargOuter CC Connaught PlacePanchkuiyan RoadMandir MargKali Badi MargAshok RoadJanpathThe official statement further read,“People who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand.”Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman, one of the revered figures in the Ramayana epic. The day is observed in various ways across India, with customs differing by region, season, and local traditions is known by various names, including Maruti Nandan, Bajrangbali, Pawan Putra, Veer Hanuman, Sundar (a name given by his mother during his childhood), and Sankat Mochan, the remover of all troubles for his devotees.
