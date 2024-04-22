QC Supports Rohingya Refugees In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) continues to implement the agricultural 'Livelihood' project, launched in June 2023, aiming to support 200 Rohingya refugees on the Bhasan Char Island of Bangladesh.

The project has enabled the refugees to grow various vegetables at no expense, helping them fulfill their food needs while allowing them to sell the surplus produce to meet other requirements.

Currently, 40 refugee families benefit from this project, cultivating an area of 2.86 acres of land. Throughout the year, refugee families are able to produce a diverse range of vegetables.

Jamila Khatun, one of the farmers involved in the project, said: "Accessing fresh vegetables was challenging in our camp due to limited supply and high prices. However, we have now overcome this obstacle and can meet our family's nutritional needs, enhancing our food security."

Another beneficiary, Mohamed Rafiq, stated: "We're delighted to be able to sell our surplus produce to fellow refugees and NGO workers on the Bhasan Char Island, generating income to purchase essential items for our families."

Rahima Khatun expressed gratitude towards QC for providing them with land, agricultural resources, and technical assistance. She hopes that its support will extend to other refugees in need.

The local authorities also expressed their appreciation for the project benefiting the refugees. Mahfuzur Rahman, a high official of the Rohingya camp in Bhasanchar, said, "It is a very good initiative of Qatar Charity. The project ensures the food security of the beneficiaries."

QC's various interventions for Rohingya refugees on Bhasan Char benefited 550,000 individuals in the last three years. It provided food and non-food aid to meet their essential needs.

MENAFN22042024000067011011ID1108125703