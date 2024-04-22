Kuwait Deputy FM Partakes In Luncheon Hosted By Luxembourg FM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, participated in a luncheon ceremony hosted by Luxembourg Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel on Monday. The ceremony was in honor of the participating delegations of the GCC countries and the European Union (EU), on the sideline of EU-Gulf Cooperation Council High Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation. During the ceremony, participants exchanged point of views on various issues on the regional and international arena. (end) nma

