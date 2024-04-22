This Election Transcends Political Maneuvers: Mehbooba

The PDP President spearheaded a series of road shows in south Kashmir's Bijbehara, rallying support and rallying for the restoration of democratic principles in the region amidst the ongoing electoral process. When asked by the reporters about her comments on the recent statement of NC Vice President Omar Abdulah against the PDP, Mehbooba responded by saying that the ongoing elections are not about Omar Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti but about taking people's voice to New Delhi. She added that people are the best judges and they would make the right decision.

Addressing the crowds, Mehbooba reiterated her commitment to resolving the Kashmir issue and reclaiming the rights stripped away in August 2019, including the restoration of Article 370. She emphasized that the sacrifices made by the people of Kashmir must not be forgotten, calling for a united effort to address the longstanding grievances of the region.

Bijbehara, described as her“home”, witnessed overwhelming support from the masses, prompting Mehbooba to highlight the urgent need for collective democratic resistance against injustice. She condemned the prevailing climate of fear and the erosion of civil liberties, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the rights of the people.

Expressing concern over youth unemployment, substance abuse, and land encroachments, Mehbooba underscored the need for inclusive development policies to uplift the marginalized sections of society. She criticized the exorbitant power tariffs imposed on the region despite being a significant electricity producer.

Asserting that the ongoing election transcends mere political maneuvers, Mehbooba emphasized its symbolic significance as a platform to voice the grievances of the Kashmiri people. She called upon the electorate to recognize the power of their vote in shaping the future of the region, promising to champion their cause and stand against injustice.

