Jammu Braces For Fierce Electoral Showdown


4/22/2024 7:12:02 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- As the electoral fervor grips Jammu, anticipation surges ahead of the upcoming voting for the Jammu Lok Sabha seat scheduled for April 26. With robust security measures in place and heightened vigilance along the border, the stage is set for a crucial electoral showdown.

In anticipation of the elections, a substantial deployment of paramilitary forces has been mobilized across key districts including Jammu, Samba, Reasi, and Rajouri. Police authorities have issued directives mandating the presence of Station House Officers (SHOs) in their respective areas for the next four days.

The security apparatus, comprising approximately 40,000 personnel, are tasked to ensure a smooth and secure voting experience for the electorate. Against the backdrop of heightened tensions along the border, an alert has been sounded, underscoring the imperative of safeguarding the electoral process from external disruptions.

Meanwhile, political parties have intensified their campaign efforts, leaving no stone unturned to sway the electorate in their favor. Booth-level mobilization and door-to-door canvassing have gained momentum as parties vie for voter support. The contest primarily revolves around prominent national players, namely the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress.

A total of 22 candidates are set to compete for the Jammu Lok Sabha seat, with expectations running high for a keenly contested electoral battle. Despite the absence of prominent national campaigners due to concurrent election commitments elsewhere, grassroots campaigning has taken precedence, with candidates focusing on connecting with constituents at the local level.

The electorate, comprising 1,780,738 voters across 18 assembly constituencies, holds the key to determining the outcome of the polls. Notably, a significant proportion of first-time voters, including those in the 18 to 19 age group, are poised to exercise their franchise for the first time.

This election marks a significant milestone as it is the first parliamentary poll conducted in the state since its transition to a Union Territory and the abrogation of Article 370. The inclusion of new constituencies, such as Gulabgarh, Reasi, and the newly formed Shri Mata Vaishno Devi assembly constituencies, underscores the evolving dynamics of electoral representation in the region.

With the completion of the commissioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), preparations are in full swing to ensure seamless conduct of polling across 1,488 booths in the Jammu district. Each polling booth will be equipped with multiple EVMs, facilitating the participation of voters from diverse political affiliations

