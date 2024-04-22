New Stage Is Being Start In South Caucasus' History

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

On April 20, an agreement was reached between Azerbaijan andArmenia on the return of four villages of the Gazakh district toAzerbaijan. Thus, at the initial stage of the delimitation process,the parties agreed that separate parts of the border line shouldpass directly between the settlements Baghanis (Armenia) - BaghanisAyrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashaghi Askipara(Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) - Kheirimli (Azerbaijan), andBerkaber (Armenia) - Gizilhajili (Azerbaijan) in accordance withthe legally justified inter-republic border that existed within theSoviet Union at the time of its collapse.

This was a long-awaited event because the return of the fourvillages of Gazakh is an important step in reducing the tensionsthat have increased between Armenia and Azerbaijan for decades andalso has a confidence-building effect between the parties. Withouta single shot being fired, this shows that the peace processbetween the two countries has entered a real phase, serious stepshave been taken towards delimitation, and a new, fertile ground hasappeared for the normalization of relations betweenAzerbaijan-Armenia, ensuring stability in the region.

But we should not forget the possible threats to thenormalization process. The West actively fills the influence vacuumin Armenia, and with assistance from France, as well as Greece andIndia to a lesser extent, is rearming the Armenian army. Theseefforts, however, are unlikely to prevent Armenia from a potentialmilitary crisis, they may only postpone an inevitable clash in thelooming conflict.

Also, the West's aims to strengthen and manipulate Armenianauthorities to commit provocations on Azerbaijan's borders aresounding war drums in the South Caucasus. While finally, Armenia iswilling to negotiate, Europe and the USA's intentions to increasetension in the region show that the West is a supporter ofbloodshed instead of promoting peace.

There is no surprise when Russian peacekeepers' withdrawal fromAzerbaijan's Garabagh ahead of the scheduled time caused thedissatisfaction of many institutions, especially the USA.

When commenting on the withdrawal of peacekeepers from Garabagh,official Washington condemned Russia and added that said thatRussia is "not a reliable ally or partner".

Because the normalization process in the South Caucasus andRussia's exit from Garabagh are creating "obstacles" forinterfering with Western forces in the region.

One of the best examples of the West's tension desire in theregion is the reaction came from Armenian authorities on the issueof 4 villages. It is worth noting that on April 18, Armenian PrimeMinister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Askipara, meeting withresidents of the village of Kirants in the border Tavush provincewas the first signal of returning Azerbaijan's villages.

It is no coincidence that Pashinyan's apparent readiness toreturn the four non-enclave villages of Azerbaijan has sparkedopposition within Armenia. Opposition member Anna Grigorian toldthat he (Pashinyan) is giving the "enemy" their best defensivepositions, the main highway and pipeline running from Yerevan tothe Georgian border and so on.

Former Armenian defense minister and leader of the Hayastanopposition group, Seyran Ohanyan, urged Armenian soldiers to defyNikol Pashinyan. These facts show that the West's influence inArmenia reached a high level and it is trying to stop peaceprocesses in the region.

There is no doubt that South Caucasus countries will hear a lotof speeches from the United States and the West in the future the issue here is not to achieve something positive, but toinfiltrate into the region.

But the ongoing developments show that where there is nointerference from external forces, mainly Western, subversivestates such as France, things go more smoothly and faster. Becausethey complicate peace by spreading false propaganda, muddying thewaters, and adding fuel to the fire. The return of four non-annexedvillages of the Gazakh to Azerbaijan, region proved that Azerbaijanand Armenia can solve many issues and take common steps towardspeace without interference and mediation between them.

It is worth noting that no foreign organization can do anythingwithin the state borders without the official permission ofAzerbaijan.