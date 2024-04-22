Two Men Killed In Kherson Region Due To Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two men were killed as a result of the Russian army's shelling of the Kakhovka district of the Kherson region.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On April 22, in the settlements of the deoccupied part of the Kakhovka district, the deaths of two men aged 85 and 50 who sustained injuries incompatible with life due to Russian shelling were established," the statement reads.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of April 22, Russian troops dropped explosive devices from drones in Beryslav, Kherson region, injuring two people, including a teenage girl.