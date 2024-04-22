Over Two Dozen Prominent Estates Will Be Featured In ACES Gallery's Spring Estates Auction, May 8Th

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Stamford, CT, USA, April 22, 2024 -- A collection of important jewelry from a Scarsdale, New York lady led by an impressive festoon necklace; an unusual folk art polychrome carved box discovered in a Chappaqua, New York home; and two paintings by the American abstract artist Robert Moskowitz will headline an online-only Spring Estates Auction slated for Wednesday, May 8th by ACES Gallery in Stamford.



The catalog is loaded with more than 170 lots of fine art, jewelry, Chinese and Asian art, antique and mid-century furniture, dolls and collectibles, art glass, ceramics, rugs and more, beginning at 11 am Eastern time. There is no live in-gallery bidding, but Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. Absentee and telephone bids will also be accepted.



"We're excited to bring a curated sampling of materials from our clients to the May auction" said Alex Fonarow, Appraiser & Auctioneer of ACES Gallery, which conducts about 50 locally-featured, timed online auctions each year for area estates on its website (aces). "Our Gallery auctions are designed to present the very best materials we uncover while working on ACES more broadly focused projects," he added, "effectively trying to separate the wheat from the chaff. More than two dozen estates are represented in the current auction."



With a robust pre-sale estimate of $12,000-$18,000, the antique diamond festoon necklace is a candidate for top lot of the auction. It's designed as a continuous line of baguette channel-set diamonds and prong-set full cut diamonds suspending nine graduated pear brilliant cut diamonds (21.17 cttw).



Lots #5 and 6 are vibrant, colorful paintings by Robert Moskowitz (American, 1935-2024). Both are untitled, oil on canvas, signed lower left, with pre-sale estimates of $1,000-$2,000. One has a frame size of 19 inches by 16 inches, the other 16 inches by 15 inches. Moskowitz worked at the intersection of Abstract Expressionism, Minimalism and Pop Art.



The unusual folk art polychrome carved box found in a Chappaqua, New York home is from the late 19th or early 20th century. It's heavily carved with Incan devices and faces in relief, painted in green over yellow with silver highlights. It measures 6 inches long by 4 inches wide (est. $200-$400).



A dazzling ladies' Panthere de Cartier 18k gold wristwatch features a white dial with Roman numerals, a stylized rectangular border and a sapphire crown, on a matching 18k gold five-row maillon panthere link bracelet with quartz movement. The case and bracelet are signed "Cartier" and impressed with Swiss hallmarks. Total weight: 67.8 grams (est. $2,000-$4,000).



A bronze sculpture on a conforming plinth, signed 'L. Gregoire', for Jean-Louis Gregoire (French, 1840-1890), titled Flute players, 24 inches tall by 19 inches wide, should find a new home for $2,000-$3,000. Gregoire was known for allegorical figure sculpture and mythology.



An oil on board by Samuel Henry Gordon Alken (British, 1810-1894), titled Winter, depicts riders in a carriage in a snowy landscape before a sunset. One of two Alken paintings on offer, the work is signed lower left and housed in a frame of 38 inches by 26 inches. The painting is expected to realize $1,000-$2,000. Alken specialized in painting animals, especially horses, for which he was known.



A monumental Curtis Jere style bird sculpture made from welded rod and brushed metal, 79 inches tall by 22 inches wide (overall 103 inches tall, including stand) carries an estimate of $1,000-$2,000. The bird has been fashioned with a welded rod fitting into a pipe form stand, allowing it to swivel around its axis. The sculpture shows a welded, stylized signature J.



An antique natural pearl and diamond demi-parure (matching set of jewelry), comprising a shield-form brooch with open scrollwork mounting six baroque pearls and melee diamonds set in 18k gold (marked) and suspending one bead cultured pearl, plus a pair of matching fleur-de-lis earrings suspending large (12mm) pearls, with GIA report, should fetch $1,000-$2,000.



A Chippendale carved partners desk having an inset red leather top with gilt tooling above two reeded drawers on ball-and-claw feet, 60 inches long by 38 inches wide, is expected to finish at $1,000-$2,000. Also, a gorgeous antique Moroccan rug, pulled from a waterfront Greenwich, Connecticut estate and purchased in London in 1988 for 3,250, should make $500-$1,000.



Previews will be held by appointment only, on Monday, May 6th, and Tuesday, May 7th, from 10 am-5 pm Eastern in ACES Gallery's gallery and offices located at 85 Old Long Ridge Road (#A7) in Stamford. For an appointment, call (475) 500-7118; or email to ....



To learn more about ACES Gallery and the Spring Estates Auction on Wednesday, May 8th, at 11 am Eastern time, visit Updates are posted often.

