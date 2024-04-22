Cannes 2024: Want To Attend 77Th Film Festival? Know Where To Buy Tickets, Rules And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Where can I buy Cannes 2024 tickets? The official poster for Cannes 2024 has been widely shared on social media platforms. As the festival's dates approach, everything related to the 77th film festival is being discussed.

Cannes 2024 will run from May 14 to May 25, 2024. We already reported on when the tickets will be available. If you're still unsure where to get Cannes tickets, here's a step-by-step guide to help.

Cannes is ideal for seeing the world's top films if you are a film buff. However, keep in mind that screening might be costly.

Every year, Cannes receives 35,000 to 40,000 cinema fans. Stay tuned to the Cannes official website for all the ticket information.

Cannes 2024 tickets will be available from May 6, 2024 until May 10, 2024. Click here to purchase tickets from the Cannes ticket office.

After the ticket is made accessible, you may log in using the email address you used to apply for accreditation. After successfully logging in, a webpage will appear displaying all of the films that will be accessible for watching.

The times, dates, and prices will be listed on the page. You may select any movie you wish to see and pay appropriately. If the site's traffic is excessive, the official page will establish a virtual waiting room to expedite the procedure. Refreshing this page will be ineffective.

The tickets for each showing are made available exactly four days in advance. The official website states that "tickets can be made available at any time until the screening.



" After purchasing the ticket, you will receive a QR code and a pdf ticket via email. Make sure you save it on your phone or print a copy while in Cannes.