LS Polls: Congress Fields Two More Candidates From Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 22 (IANS) The Congress on Monday announced two more candidates from Punjab for the single-phase Lok Sabha elections slated in the state on June 1.
As per the list of candidates, the party fielded Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur (reserved), and Amarjit Kaur Sahoke from Faridkot.
Gomar is a former AAP leader, who unsuccessfully contested the 2014 general election from Hoshiarpur.
A Dalit social activist, Gomar had got over 2.13 lakh votes, standing third on the seat which was won by BJP's Vijay Sampla, who was denied candidature by the BJP this time.
MENAFN22042024000231011071ID1108123977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.