Tamil Superstar Vijayakanth Conferred Padma Bhushan Posthumously

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai/New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijayakanth, known in the Tamil film industry as "Captain" and "Karuppu MGR" or "Black MGR" and appreciated by fans for his movies that dealt with social issues, was posthumously conferred the Padma Bhushan on Monday.

"Doorathu Idi Muzhakkam" (1980) gave Vijayakanth aka Vijayaraj Alagarswam the much-needed break in the Tamil tinsel world after several back-to-back flops and "Sattam Oru Iruttarai" (1981) became a super hit and catapulted him to superstar status.

He also proved his prowess in movies like "Sivappu Malli" and "Jaadhikkoru Needhi" (both 1981).

He acted in over 150 films in his acting career and won two Filmfare awards and three Tamil Nadu state awards. Vijayakanth was awarded the Kalaimani Award, the highest civilian award in Tamil Nadu.

The actor later entered politics by floating the DMDK and later became the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly from 2011-2016. He passed away in Chennai on December 28, 2023, aged 71.