SWR Agency, Bp To Implement Projects Worth $2.6M In Azerbaijan's Districts

The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency and bp have signed acooperation agreement to work together to define, select andimplement potential water projects to help improve the watersituation in the communities, Azernews reports.

It is expected that the collaboration will initially focus onthree potential projects.

The first project aims to establish a new water supply system inthe Goychay district. The system will be designed to collect,settle and clean floodwater making it suitable for land irrigation is intended that the system will have a capacity of cleaningover 500,000 cubic meters of water annually enough to irrigate upto 100 hectares of land.

The second project will aim to restore two undergroundwater-supply sources in the Tovuz district. After restoration thetwo sources will be able to provide up to 2.5 million cubic metresof fresh water annually enough to meet household consumption andland irrigation needs of about 15,000 community members.

The third project aims to set up 25 water systems - fordrinking, irrigation and sanitation - in the Kurdamir, Ujar,Agdash, Yevlakh, Goranboy and Samukh districts. The project willcover about 20 rural communities with a total population ofapproximately 25,000 people.

The projects are planned for two years with a total cost of over$2.6 million.

Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with itsco-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan,has spent about $110 million on social investment projects in thiscountry.