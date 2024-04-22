China's Chargé D'affaires Highlights Significant Chance To Enhance Ties With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Serious work is being done towards the implementation of theBelt and Road Initiative. China and Azerbaijan have had a historicopportunity to raise bilateral relations to a higher level, DingTao, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan, saidat the event "Re-evaluation of Azerbaijan-China Relations: The WayForward," Azernews reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan provides political support toChina: "China welcomes Azerbaijan's international reputation andsupports Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29. Today, seriouswork is being done to connect the Belt and Road Initiative with theTrans-Caspian route. There is cooperation between the two countriesin the direction of alternative energy sources. Azerbaijan opened 5trading houses in China. In 2023, the trade turnover between thetwo countries reached a record level of $3.1 billion. This means a43 percent increase."