HID Recognized as a Leader in 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services

(MENAFN- Proglobal) Dubai, UAE, April 2024 – HID, the leader in trusted identity solutions, today announces it has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in its 2024 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

HID’s recent acquisitions of GuardRFID and Connexient have bolstered its location services portfolio, offering a more robust and complete solution.

"We are thrilled with our positioning in the Leaders Quadrant in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services,” said Marc Bielmann, Senior VP and Managing Director for Identity Technologies at HID. “We believe that this recognition validates our strategic approach to better serving customers through technology and delivery, and we are excited to continue growing the capabilities and impact of our solution."

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders; Challengers; Visionaries; Niche Players.

The HID Location Services solution offers modular options to enhance organizations’ capabilities, providing the fastest time to value and unrivaled flexibility. Key use cases for the technology include Safety and Duress, Asset Tracking, Infant Security, People Workflow, Wander Management, and Wayfinding.

"The mission of our RTLS solution is to provide valuable insights that enhance the safety and experience of staff, visitors, and patients within a facility,” said Kerry Brock, Head of Healthcare RTLS Strategy and President of GuardRFID. “We are energized by the momentum from our efforts, including this type of recognition from top industry experts. We look forward to further solidifying our market leadership in the indoor location services space.”





