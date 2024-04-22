Iranian President Arrives On 3 Day Visit To Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 22 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi along with a high level delegation arrived in Islamabad on Monday on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, a round of delegation level talks between the two countries will be held.

Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada received the Iranian President, who was accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising the Foreign Minister and other members of the cabinet, senior officials and a business delegation, at the Nur Khan Airbase in Islamabad.

The Iranian President arrives at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad where a smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces presented guard of honor to the visiting dignitary.

During the visit, President Raisi is scheduled to meet the President and the Prime Minister, as well as Chairman Senate and Speaker of the National Assembly.

The two sides will have a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties and enhance cooperation in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts, said the Foreign Office.

They will also discuss regional and global developments and bilateral cooperation to combat the common threat of terrorism, it added.

This is the first visit by any Head of State to Pakistan after the general elections held in the country in February. (end)

