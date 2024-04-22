Thunderstorms in Vietnam's northern mountainous regions leave 1 dead, 8 injured

(MENAFN) Vietnam's northern mountainous regions bore the brunt of torrential rains and thunderstorms over the weekend, resulting in one fatality and eight injuries, as reported by the country's National Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on Monday. The adverse weather conditions affected a total of 11 provinces in the northern part of the country, unleashing widespread destruction.



According to the committee's findings, the relentless rains and thunderstorms wreaked havoc on communities, destroying 6,891 houses and causing significant damage to infrastructure. In addition, 53 schools suffered structural damage, with many having their roofs blown away amidst the ferocity of the storms.



The impact of natural disasters in Vietnam has been significant, with the committee's data indicating that in 2023 alone, such events resulted in the loss of 169 lives and left many others missing. Beyond the human toll, these disasters have inflicted substantial economic damage, amounting to over 8.2 trillion dong (equivalent to approximately 322.2 million U.S. dollars). The recurrence of such calamities underscores the pressing need for robust disaster preparedness and mitigation measures to safeguard lives and livelihoods in vulnerable communities across Vietnam.

