China plans to catapult information software industry to USD675.6B by 2027

(MENAFN) Beijing has recently unveiled an ambitious action plan aimed at catapulting its information software industry to unprecedented heights, with the goal of boosting the sector's revenue to an impressive 4.8 trillion yuan (approximately USD675.65 billion) by the year 2027. The comprehensive plan, released by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, outlines strategic initiatives to harness cutting-edge technologies and foster innovation across various domains.



Central to the action plan is the exploration of advanced technologies such as artificial general intelligence, with a focus on supporting the development of large language model (LLM) tool software. Additionally, Beijing aims to establish native software application stores and secure testing grounds for LLM, signaling a concerted effort to drive innovation and create a conducive ecosystem for software development and deployment.



Furthermore, the plan underscores Beijing's commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to address real-world challenges and drive progress in key sectors such as education, healthcare, culture, and industry. By establishing AI scene application laboratories and developing demonstrative projects, the city aims to showcase the practical implementation of AI scenarios, demonstrating the transformative potential of technology in addressing societal needs.



Beijing's strategic vision for its information software sector reflects a proactive stance towards technological innovation and economic development, underscoring the city's determination to remain at the forefront of the global tech landscape. You Jing, an official with the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, emphasized the city's commitment to supporting domestically produced software to expand globally and nurturing open-source software enterprises, aligning with broader industry trends and fostering collaboration and innovation.

