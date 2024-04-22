Real Madrid clinches dramatic 3-2 victory over Barcelona in intense 'El Clasico' match

(MENAFN) In a thrilling encounter on Sunday, Real Madrid emerged victorious over Barcelona with a hard-fought 3-2 win in a crucial Spanish La Liga week 32 match. The highly anticipated clash, famously known as "El Clasico," lived up to its reputation as both teams battled fiercely for dominance on the field.



Despite an early setback, Real Madrid showcased their resilience as they fought back twice to secure a crucial victory. Barcelona gained an early lead with Danish midfielder Andreas Christensen finding the back of the net in the seventh minute, putting the visitors ahead at Santiago Bernabeu.



However, Real Madrid responded swiftly, with Brazilian attacker Vinicius Junior leveling the score just 11 minutes later with a well-taken penalty kick in the 18th minute. The momentum swung back and forth as Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Fermin Lopez once again put his team in the lead, only for Real's Spanish defender Lucas Vazquez to equalize in the 73rd minute, keeping the match finely poised.



In a dramatic finale, it was Real Madrid's English star Jude Bellingham who stole the spotlight, clinching the vital victory for his team with a late goal in the 91st minute. The exhilarating triumph propelled Real Madrid to the top of the standings with 81 points, consolidating their position as title contenders, while Barcelona trailed closely behind with 70 points, ensuring that the race for the La Liga title remains fiercely competitive.

