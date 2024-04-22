Labour Ministry, QCDC Sign Agreement For Promoting Inclusivity In Workplace

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) and Qatar Career Development Centre (QCDC), founded by the Qatar Foundation (QF), yesterday signed a working document to frame cooperation between the two entities in the fields of training, employment, and vocational rehabilitation for people with disabilities. The MoU was signed by Assistant Undersecretary for National Manpower Affairs at MoL Shaikha Abdulrahman Al Badi, and Executive Director of QCDC Abdulla Ahmed Al Mansoori at QCDC's headquarters in Education City.

The MoU outlines the frameworks of cooperation between QCDC and the Ministry of Labour in coordinating their efforts to train Qatari nationals with disabilities and provide them with vocational rehabilitation to reach the employment stage by enrolling them in vocational training programs and integrating them into official state programs and events in accordance with their abilities and professional needs. Commenting on the joint work between the two parties, Director of the Rehabilitation and Skills Development Department at MoL Abdulrahman Telfat said that the signing of the agreement between the Ministry of Labour and QCDC is part of the efforts to rehabilitate the national workforce before entering the labour market in private sector institutions.

“MoL seeks to enable people with disabilities to obtain suitable job opportunities to ensure their independence and integration as active members of society,” he said, noting that there is continuous communication with institutions and major companies in the private sector to provide job opportunities for individuals with disabilities or provide training opportunities to qualify them to enter the labour market later.

He explained that through the MoU, the MoL and QCDC will implement several joint programs for people with disabilities to integrate them into the work environment and develop them by enrolling them in vocational training programs to engage and succeed in the labour market.

Emphasizing the importance of the Centre's long-term relationship with the Ministry, Al Mansoori said:“I am delighted to see our partnership with the Ministry of Labour reach a new horizon with the signing of this important document that frames our shared commitment to enhancing the skills and opportunities of people with disabilities in Qatar. I personally believe that this step and the long legacy of collaboration between our two organizations are the best ways for us to continue contributing to the prosperity of our society and the sustainable development of our nation.”