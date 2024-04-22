NIA Raids Nine Locations In J&K’S Srinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 22 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was raiding nine places on Monday in J&K's Srinagar district.

Officials said that these raids were being carried out in the district in connection with a militancy-related case being investigated by the agency.

The raids started early morning on Monday as sleuths of the NIA assisted by the local police and the CRPF started searches at these locations.

Officials said after the raids are concluded, details would be shared with the media.

So far, there are no reports of any arrest or recovery made during these raids.

It must be recalled that the NIA has been investigating terror funding cases in Kashmir since 2019.

Many separatist leaders, including Shabir Shah, Nayeem Khan and others, are in prison following the startling disclosures made during the NIA investigations in various terror-related cases.

The agency said these so-called separatist leaders acted as agents of the enemy by receiving funds from across the border and using the same for terror-related activities and for furthering their fortunes.

NIA also moved the high court seeking the death penalty for Yasin Malik, chief of JKLF, who is serving a life sentence in Tihar Jail after the agency presented a charge sheet against him in the trial court.