'Urdun Jannah' Boosts Domestic Tourism With 55,400 Participants

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Tourism's“Urdun Jannah” programme, aimed at promoting domestic tourism, has attracted 55,400 participants since the beginning of this year.

The director of operations for the "Urdun Jannah" programme,

Ahmed Rifai, revealed that this year's participation has doubled compared with the same period last year, which recorded 20,500 participants,adding that 1,400 tourist buses, each accompanied by a tour guide, have transported citizens to a variety of tourist destinations across the Kingdom's governorates, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Rifai also said that the programme has played a significant role in mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism sector by engaging tourism agencies in tour organisation and management, providing tour guides, and supporting various tourist facilities such as restaurants and camps.

He also noted that the programme has undergone revisions to its operational framework, emphasising that the revised approach is designed to empower local communities, fortify the tourism sector, and stimulate domestic tourism, adding that plans are under way to introduce additional destinations and to cooperate with the Ministry of Education to include a school tour programme, selecting destinations based on their relevance to the curriculum and educational value.

The director also said that the programme aims to introduce visitors to the rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes and unique traditions of Jordan's governorates. Emphasising that the programme has been expanded to include various experiences that showcase the culture, customs and traditions of each governorate. For instance, in Karak, the Karak Jameed Experience was created, allowing visitors to participate in the preparation of the traditional Karak dish, Mansaf.

Rifai also highlighted that a proposal is being considered to designate a library in Madaba as a creative space for dialogue, culture, and the launch of entrepreneurial initiatives catering to the aspirations and ideas of young people. He added that the goal is to provide a social and cultural space for local youth and visitors, promoting a culture of reading. The library will offer a wide range of used, rare and new books for all ages, he said.

In Maan,“The Founding King Palace” will be introduced as a comprehensive national museum, highlighting a significant historical period from the Great Arab Revolt to the establishment of the Jordanian state.



Rifai also highlighted that a dedicated telephone number (064603366) has been set up to receive any complaints, suggestions, or inquiries related to the addition of new tourist destinations to the programme's plan.

The daily excursions offered by the programme cost JD10 per person, inclusive of lunch and drinks, with children under the age of 4 accompanying for free.