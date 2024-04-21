Energy Repair Crews Restore Power Supplies To 14,000 Households In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Odesa region, electricity supply was restored to 14,000 households amid blackouts caused by severe weather.

The DTEK operator reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Odesa: 14,000 families have electricity again after adverse weather hit them. It raged all day in Odesa region. Because of this, part of the families were left without electricity," the statement reads.

It is noted that DTEK energy repair teams have been eliminating the consequences throughout the day, and as of this evening, all households saw power supplies resume.

As reported, in Ukraine due to adverse weather conditions, 76 settlements in six regions were de-energized.