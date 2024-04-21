President Of TRNC To Visit Azerbaijan In Near Future

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)Ersin Tatar announced that he will visit Azerbaijan in the nearfuture, Azernews reports, citing the leader of theNorthern Cyprus Federation as telling at the event organized on theoccasion of the 47th anniversary of the establishment of the NorthCyprus Taekwondo, Karate, Judo, Aikido Federation.

Ersin Tatar welcomed the Azerbaijani guests who participated inthe event and emphasized that they are interested in thedevelopment of cooperation in the field of sports.

The President of the TRNC also spoke about the importance of hisvisit to Azerbaijan.