Kalyan Jewellers Kickstarts Akshaya Tritiya Festivities With An Exclusive Collection Launch By Ritabhari Chakraborty In Kolkata

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 21st April, 2024: Kalyan Jewellers, one of Indiaâ€TMs largest and most-trusted jewellery brand, today kickstarted it's Akshaya Tritiya celebrations in Kolkata in a unique style, with brand ambassador Ritabhari Chakraborty launching the new line of jewellery at an event with select customers. The collection features light weight designs in gold as well as fashionable diamond offerings. The event also marked Ritabhari Chakrabortyâ€TMs half a decade of association with the company.



At the exclusive meet & greet session, brand ambassador Ritabhari Chakraborty said, â€œAs a longstanding ambassador and patron of Kalyan Jewellers, I'm deeply honored to be here today. While gold jewellery traditionally holds immense sentimental value among Indians, the recent surge in gold prices has led to jewelleryâ€TMs emergence as a lucrative investment option. I personally visit every Pohela Boishak and Akshaya Tritiya to do a token purchase. The newly introduced light weight jewellery collection is an optimal way to mark the occasion. Ritabhari Chakraborty was seen wearing temple jewellery from Kalyan Jewellersâ€TM Nimah collection.



This season, customers can avail flat 25% off on making charges on all jewellery purchases*. To streamline the Akshaya Tritiya shopping experience, the jewellery brand has introduced its advance booking facility. As part of this pre-booking program, customers can now conveniently select and place their jewellery orders in advance, ensuring a hassle-free shopping experience on the auspicious day. This initiative aims to alleviate the rush as well as enable patrons to lock-in the price of jewellery by paying 10% advance on their jewellery purchase. Additionally, the â€œKalyan Special Gold Board Rateâ€, the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms, will be applied, ensuring a seamless and service-backed shopping experience.



All the jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is BIS hallmarked and undergoes multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers' 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. This certification reflects the brand's commitment to offering the very best to its loyal customers.



The showroom will also stock Kalyan's popular house brands, including Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).





About Kalyan Jewellers



Headquartered in Thrissur in the state of Kerala, Kalyan Jewellers is one the largest jewellery retailers in India with a presence in the Middle East. The company has enjoyed a long-standing presence in the Indian market for nearly three decades and has set industry benchmarks in quality, transparency, pricing and innovation. Kalyan offers an array of traditional and contemporary jewellery designs in gold, diamonds and precious stones catering to the distinct needs of the customers. Kalyan Jewellers has over 250 showrooms across India and the Middle East.

