Late Frost In Switzerland Poses Increased Risk To Crops

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The risk of late frost damage to fruit crops and vineyards is increasing. As a result of climate change, winters are becoming milder and the growing season is being lengthened, says weather service Meteonews.

This past winter was one of the mildest since measurements began, and the spring has also been particularly mild. This has had an effect on the arrival of seasons, which, as in previous years, has come two to four weeks ahead of schedule, says the private weather service Meteonews on its website on Sunday.

It adds that frost is to be expected on the ground over the next few days. Crops close to frost should therefore be protected. On the other hand, there should be no nights with a clearly negative temperature two metres above the ground, which is positive for fruit trees and vineyards. Frost damage should therefore remain limited.

More spring snow in the forecast

In the last 48 hours, up to half a metre of snow has fallen in certain areas, for example on the Rigi-Scheidegg mountain in central Switzerland, which boasts an altitude of 1,650 metres. The snow is expected to fall again on Sunday, reports Meteonews on the platform X. According to the weather service SRF Meteo, the snowfall limit is 500 metres, but there may also be flakes locally as far down as the plains.

According to the bulletin issued by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL), the current weather situation means that there is a high avalanche risk in canton Valais in the south, in central Switzerland and in the south-east of the country. Spontaneous avalanches, but also large-scale avalanches, are possible. In some cases, roads may also be affected.

