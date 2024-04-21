11,846 Households Benefited From Monthly Cash Aid In Irbid In 2023:NAF

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Apr.21 (Petra) -A total of about 11,846 underprivileged families benefited from the recurring monthly financial aid program, implemented by the National Aid Fund (NAF), during the past year in northern Irbid governorate.According to statistics obtained by "Petra," the financial value of monthly assistance payments to the beneficiary families in Irbid amounted to JD723,582.A total of 35,319 individuals benefit from the monthly cash scheme in Irbid, while the number of households, who benefit from assistance programs in Irbid constitutes 23% of the beneficiary families in all the Kingdom's governorates, the figures showed.Under the program, sums of money are disbursed to impoverished families ranging between JD45 and JD200 and their value is set according to poverty and need indicators, as well as number of family members.