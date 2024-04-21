Iran launches 1st E-bus charging station in Karaj, Alborz province

(MENAFN) In Alborz Province's northern city of Karaj, Iran has marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its first-ever charging station dedicated to E-buses. This initiative is a crucial step forward in the nation's efforts to embrace sustainable transportation solutions. On the offshoots of the inauguration ceremony, the city also welcomed the addition of 40 domestically produced E-buses to its transportation fleet, further solidifying Iran's commitment to cleaner and more efficient public transit options.



The newly established charging station is equipped with state-of-the-art technology developed by Mapna Group, featuring eight 240KW fast chargers. These chargers have the capacity to simultaneously charge up to 16 buses, showcasing their efficiency and scalability. With this infrastructure in place, the buses can be fully recharged in just two and a half hours, enabling them to travel up to 250 kilometers with their coolers operating, ensuring optimal comfort for passengers even during extended journeys.



The launch of this charging station aligns with Iran's broader strategy to transition towards electric vehicles and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. In February, officials from the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade announced ambitious plans to introduce 2,500 electric vehicles into the country's public transportation fleet by the end of March. Hasan Karimi-Sanjari, the project manager overseeing electric vehicles, provided insights into the progress of this initiative, highlighting the clearance of 600 vehicles from customs and the ongoing procedures for an additional 600, while the remaining 1,500 were on the way to Iran.



Looking ahead, Iran remains committed to further expanding its electric vehicle market. In November 2023, Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi outlined plans for the introduction of three new electric vehicle models during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year. These initiatives underscore Iran's dedication to embracing sustainable transportation solutions and fostering innovation in the automotive industry.

