US Funding To Help Stop Russian Aggression - Duda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The financial aid package approved by the U.S. House of Representatives confirmed American leadership among the countries of the free world, which will help stop Russian aggression.

Polish President Andrzej Duda wrote about this on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.

“I am grateful to speaker Johnson! The approval of the aid package for Ukraine by the US House of Representatives is a crucial decision which will help stop the Russian aggression. It's a clear confirmation of US leadership among all the countries of the free world,”

Andrzej Duda wrote.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also thanked Speaker Johnson. He noted that "better late than never," expressing hope that this assistance "will not be too late for Ukraine."

House approval ofpackage for Ukraine

As reported, the lower house of the U.S. Congress passed H.R. 8035, "Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024", which provides more than $60 billion to support Ukraine. The bill was supported by 311 congressmen, with 112 lawmakers opposed and one voting "present." A simple majority of 218 seats was required to pass the bill.

On Tuesday, April 23, the U.S. Senate will consider the bill on aid to Ukraine approved by the House of Representatives.