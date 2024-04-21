Bangladesh High Commissioner Tareq Ariful Islam Crowned“New Year Prince” In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) By K

Colombo, April 22: The Bangladeshi High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Tareq Mohammed Ariful Islam, was crowned the New Year Prince or“Avurudhu Kumaraya” this year in a competition held among diplomats by the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry to mark Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The Sinhala and Tamil New Year coincides with the Bengali and Burmese New Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Myanmar Deputy Chief of Mission Lei Yi Win was crowned Avurudu Kumari or“New Year Princess.”

The event held at the Police Park grounds in Colombo on Saturday also included fun and games. Here in the picture China's sarong-clad Ambassador is seen aiming for a master stroke with the traditional Sri Lankan“Elle” bat.

This unique event was the brainchild of the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister M.A.M. Ali Sabry.

END