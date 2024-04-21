Art Sector Joins UN Fight Against Climate Change

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The global art world took a significant step towards environmental sustainability today as the UN Climate Change announced a partnership with the Art Charter for Climate Action (ACCA). This collaboration, unveiled during The Hope Forum at the 60th Venice Biennale, aims to unite the visual arts sector in driving transformative climate action.

The ACCA will become the cornerstone for visual arts within the UN's Entertainment & Culture for Climate Action alliance. This alliance seeks a two-pronged approach: to minimize greenhouse gas emissions within the arts and entertainment industries and to inspire broader climate action through artistic expression.

“Every sector must take decisive action now to deliver on the Paris Agreement's goals,” stressed UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell.“The arts and cultural community play a crucial role not only in reducing their environmental footprint but also in fostering a vision for a sustainable, equitable, and climate-resilient future.”

With over 1,000 members across 70 countries, the ACCA leverages creativity, scientific data, and collaboration to achieve systemic change. In the visual arts, this translates to focusing on areas like international transport, energy consumption, responsible packaging and recycling practices, and digital initiatives. Its membership spans a diverse range, encompassing individual artists, major museums, commercial entities, and non-profit organizations.

“For the first time, ACCA unites the entire visual arts value chain under a single banner – to steer the industry towards net-zero emissions,” said Luise Faurschou, Director of the non-profit ART 2030 and a member of ACCA's steering committee.“Our goal is to share knowledge, advocate for our responsibility towards the Paris Agreement, and implement systemic changes that directly impact our environmental goals.”

The Hope Forum, organized by ACCA's founding member ART 2030, featured thought leaders from the art world. Renowned artists like Olafur Eliasson, Cecilia Vicuña, and AI Weiwei shared their perspectives alongside representatives from Christie's auction house and the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, who discussed their efforts to minimize emissions and waste throughout the art supply chain. Climate policy and science experts also participated in the event.

Frances Morris, Director Emerita of Tate Modern, lauded the initiative:“ACCA can be a common framework and, more importantly, a network of networks fostering a green and just transition. The entire visual arts sector, from grassroots movements to major institutions, can unite in taking action for our planet.”

The Art Charter for Climate Action was established by ART 2030, the Gallery Climate Coalition, the International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art (CIMAM), and Julie's Bicycle. Stakeholders worldwide are encouraged to join the ACCA community to access resources, knowledge, and opportunities for collaborative climate action.