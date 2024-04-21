EU salute efforts to unite financial markets to compete globally in green and digital technologies

(MENAFN) During a summit meeting held in Brussels on Thursday, European Union leaders embarked on the challenging endeavor of revitalizing a project aimed at harmonizing their financial markets. This initiative is deemed essential to enhance Europe's competitiveness vis-à-vis global rivals such as the United States and China, particularly in the realms of green and digital technologies.



Despite the success of the single market established over three decades ago, which facilitated the rise of European giants in industries like chemistry, aircraft manufacturing, and automobiles, certain key sectors such as finance, communications, energy, and defense remain fragmented due to conflicting national regulations. This fragmentation hampers Europe's ability to compete effectively on the global stage.



French President Emmanuel Macron underscored the complexities involved in achieving integration within capital markets, noting that initial positions among member states were disparate. However, after what he described as a "very long discussion," progress was made towards charting a path forward. Macron emphasized the significance of establishing a Union of Savings and Investment as a means to mobilize private financing in alignment with Europe's priorities. He outlined the determination to adhere to a defined method, principles, and timeline, with plans to revisit the issue in June to further advance the agenda.



The revival of efforts to unify financial markets within the EU reflects a strategic imperative to bolster the region's competitiveness in critical sectors vital for economic growth and innovation. By aligning regulatory frameworks and harmonizing standards, European leaders aim to foster a more conducive environment for investment, innovation, and cross-border cooperation. This renewed commitment underscores the EU's ambition to position itself as a global leader in green and digital technologies, driving economic prosperity and resilience in the face of evolving global challenges.

