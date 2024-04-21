Man passes away following setting himself on fire near Trump trial courthouse

(MENAFN) Max Azzarello, aged 37, has succumbed to his injuries and passed away after setting himself on fire near the Manhattan courthouse where former Leader Donald Trump is standing trial.



Azzarello was swiftly transported to the hospital following the self-immolation incident outside the courthouse. Despite medical efforts, including intubation, he could not be saved, as reported by a US-based news agency.



Disturbing footage circulating on social media captured the harrowing moment when Azzarello's body became engulfed in flames in Collect Pond Park, located just across the street from the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. The video depicts him collapsing to the ground after the horrifying ordeal.



Prior to the tragic incident, New York police revealed that Azzarello had posted a message online, warning of an imminent "fascist world coup." This alarming revelation sheds light on potential motivations behind his extreme actions.



The incident unfolded while Trump was inside the courthouse facing trial over allegations of falsifying business records to conceal "hush money" payments linked to the 2016 presidential election. The convergence of events has sparked widespread shock and concern, underscoring the volatile and deeply polarized political climate prevailing in the United States.

