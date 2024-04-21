US stock markets show mixed performance as tech giants fall

(MENAFN) The Nasdaq Composite and Standard & Poor's 500 indexes closed lower in Friday's trading session, reflecting a mixed performance in the US stock market. While Netflix shares experienced a decline due to lower revenue projections for the second quarter compared to analysts' expectations, gains in American Express' quarterly profits buoyed the Dow Jones Industrial Average.



Netflix's shares took a hit as the company's revenue outlook for the upcoming quarter fell short of analyst forecasts. Conversely, American Express' announcement of better-than-expected first-quarter profits bolstered investor confidence and contributed to the Dow Jones Index's upward trajectory.



However, overall market sentiment was dampened by selling operations targeting major technology companies, which cast a shadow over Wall Street ahead of a flurry of earnings reports from the tech sector. Notably, Nvidia, a leading player in electronic chip manufacturing, saw its shares decline significantly, resulting in a staggering loss of over USD200 billion from its market capitalization.



During Friday's trading session, the Standard & Poor's 500 index experienced a decline of 0.88 percent, closing below the 5,000-point mark at 4,967.20 points. This marked the index's sixth consecutive session of losses, marking its longest losing streak since October 2022. On a weekly basis, the index recorded a decline of approximately 3.05 percent.



Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index witnessed a more pronounced decline, dropping by 2.05 percent to reach 15,282.01 points. This marked the index's worst performance for the year thus far. On a weekly basis, the Nasdaq Composite Index posted a decline of about 5.52 percent, highlighting the significant impact of the sell-off in technology stocks on market dynamics.



Overall, the mixed performance in US stock markets underscores the ongoing volatility and uncertainty fueled by a combination of factors, including earnings outlooks, sector-specific developments, and broader market trends. As investors navigate through these challenges, they remain vigilant amid heightened anticipation surrounding upcoming corporate earnings releases and their potential implications for market sentiment.

MENAFN21042024000045015682ID1108119365