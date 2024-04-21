UNGA President Meets With Azerbaijani Energy Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the 78th session of the United Nations GeneralAssembly Dennis Francis has met with the Minister of Energy ofAzerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, Dennis Francis wrote on his X page, Azernews reports.
"Pleasure meeting with Minister of Energy of the Republic ofAzerbaijan Parviz Shakhbazov. Commend Azerbaijan's contribution tothe first ever UNGA Sustainability Week and towards the SDGs inparticular enhancing energy security of Europe. WelcomeAzerbaijan's efforts to accelerate green energy transition andcommitment to promote energy transition during COP29", henoted.
