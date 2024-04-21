Ultrapure Water Market To Reach USD 16.59 Billion By 2031 Fueled By Booming Electronics Industry

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The ultrapure water market is experiencing a surge, with analysts at SNS Insider predicting a rise from USD 8.75 billion in 2023 to a staggering USD 16.59 billion by 2031, reflecting a healthy CAGR of 8.5%.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Pall Corporation

Veolia

Evocus

Osmoflo

Ovivo

MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

Pentair

Memstar USA

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Synder Filtration, Inc.

DuPont

Koch Separation Solutions

NX Filtration BV Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Growing Demand and Expanding Market Scope

The global water crisis has intensified efforts in water recycling and reuse, making desalination a popular solution. Desalination, in turn, relies heavily on ultrapure water for cleaning and maintaining its membranes and filters. Coal-fired power plants are another significant consumer of ultrapure water. The global shift towards supercritical and ultra-supercritical technologies necessitates high-purity ultrapure water, creating substantial opportunities for market players. Additionally, the burgeoning semiconductor and electronics sectors, coupled with the pharmaceutical industry's expansion, are anticipated to further fuel demand. Government initiatives promoting water infrastructure development and the growing focus on renewable energy are acting as powerful growth catalysts.

Ultra-pure water (UPW) is a specially treated form of water with exceptionally low levels of impurities, dirt, minerals, and other contaminants. This exceptional purity makes it ideal for various industrial applications. The International Trade Administration (ITA) recognizes Japan as the world's third-largest electronics manufacturer and the United States as the fourth-largest export market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The semiconductor industry, a primary consumer of ultrapure water, utilizes it in clean rooms, wafer production, and various other processes. The rising demand for semiconductors, characterized by increasing technological complexity, has driven up the requirement for the highest grade of ultrapure water, translating into higher unit prices. Semiconductor wafer manufacturers are, therefore, the principal users of ultrapure water. The electronics and semiconductor sectors have significantly benefited the ultrapure water market, and the growing demand for cleanroom practices is expected to further propel market growth. Additionally, the flourishing nanotechnology sector is another significant driver, creating a robust demand for ultrapure water. The market is also witnessing a trend towards customization, which is projected to bolster its growth further.

The market has witnessed significant developments in recent times:



January 2023: Xylem acquired Evoqua Water Technologies in a USD 7.5 billion all-stock deal.

July 2022: Ovivo's acquisition of Wastech Controls and Engineering, an automation solutions provider, strengthens cross-selling opportunities within the water and wastewater treatment sector. December 2021: Ovivo and AquaAction renewed their partnership to drive advancements in technology and innovation.

Segment Analysis

By end-use industry, power generation is poised to retain its position as the second-largest segment within the ultrapure water market throughout the forecast period. Ultrapure water plays a vital role in various power generation applications, including steam generation, cooling water systems, and high-pressure boiler feed water. In power plants, ultrapure water serves as the primary feedwater source for boilers. It undergoes a series of rigorous treatments to eliminate any remaining impurities before entering the boiler system. Cooling tower systems also rely heavily on ultrapure water as makeup water to compensate for water loss through evaporation or drift.

By Equipment and Services:



Filtration

Consumables/Aftermarket Others





By Technology:



Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Ion Exchange

Ultrafiltration

Tank Vent filtration

Resin Trap filtration

Degasification

Electrode ionization Others





By Treatment Process:



Pre-Treatment

Roughening Polishing

By End-use Industry:



Semiconductor

Pharmaceuticals

Power Generation Others

By Application:



Washing Fluid Process Feed

The Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Ultrapure Water

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains and impacted the availability of raw materials and components crucial for ultrapure water production systems. This disruption, coupled with rising energy costs, is likely to pose challenges for market growth in the short term. The conflict has also heightened concerns regarding food security, potentially diverting resources away from water treatment projects.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR for the ultrapure water market due to rapid industrialization.

The industrial boom has fueled the demand for ultrapure water in various applications like semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and electronic manufacturing. China, a powerhouse in the semiconductor sector, is projected to dominate the global ultrapure water market. As a burgeoning global hub for semiconductor manufacturing, China's expanding semiconductor industry will directly drive the demand for ultrapure water.

Key Takeaways for the Ultrapure Water Market Study



The report underscores the exponential growth potential of the ultrapure water market, driven by the surging demand for electronics and the expanding semiconductor industry.

Ultrapure water's significance extends beyond electronics. The report identifies its crucial role in desalination, power generation, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors, emphasizing its widespread applicability. The report sheds light on strategic opportunities within the market. The rise of Asia Pacific as a manufacturing hub and increasing government support for water infrastructure development present lucrative avenues for market players.

