Telegram Wallet Ends USDT TX Fees On TON

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The Telegram Wallet bot, which operates custodially on Telegram, has revealed a series of updates.

These updates allow users to send USDT to their contacts on Telegram without any charge and offer complimentary USDT withdrawals to outside TON wallets until the end of June.

Wallet Earn Users Will Be Able to Receive a Yearly Interest

Starting next week, Wallet Earn users will receive a 50% yearly interest on their balances. The platform will also introduce a feature allowing users to create passwords for their wallets, improving their security. The new updates will also enable users to send tokens and NFTs directly to their contacts on Telegram.

The recent changes are designed to enhance Telegram Wallet users' overall experience and offer them greater financial prospects. Key improvements include implementing no-cost transfers and withdrawals of USDT and options to accrue interest on held balances.

To further augment the service, increased security protocols have been implemented. Users now have the convenience of directly transferring tokens and NFTs to their contacts, broadening the platform's functionalities.

On Friday, Cryptomode reported that Tether expanded its endorsement of the USDT stablecoin on the TON network. Moreover, the chief executives of both Telegram and Tether unveiled the introduction of USDT and the gold-backed Tether Gold (XAUT) stablecoin on The Open Network (TON) blockchain during the TOKEN2049.