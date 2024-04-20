UAE Minister: Palestinian Membership In UN Would Contribute To Peace Process In Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UAE has expressed regret that the UN Security Council wasunable to pass a resolution recognizing Palestine as a full memberof the world organization, UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen AlMarar said, Azernews reports.

He stressed that granting Palestine full membership in the UNwould be“an important step to intensify peace efforts in theregion.”

He added that in order to advance the peace process in theMiddle East, it is necessary to“put an end to illegal practicesthat impede the implementation of the two-state solution andviolate the right of the Palestinian people toself-determination.”